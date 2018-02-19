Divorce lawyer to the super-rich joins Royds Withy King as partner

A lawyer with more than a decade of experience acting for some of the UK’s richest people in complex divorce cases has joined regional law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon.

Will MacFarlane, pictured, specialises in complex financial settlements on divorce, acting for clients with significant assets including businesses, offshore trusts, investments, properties and pensions located in the UK and internationally.

Originally from Dorset, he joins Royds Withy King from London-based international law firm Withers, where he was a senior associate. He also previously spent four years working in the family team at Bristol-based national firm Burges Salmon.

Will, who is based in Royds Withy King’s head office in Bath, s aid: “I am excited to be returning home to the West Country to join such a forward-thinking firm.

“Royds Withy King is clearly ambitious but has retained its friendly and collegiate working culture. I am impressed by the firm’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and to local charities such as Bath Mind and I am very much looking forward to getting involved.”

He said he wanted to be the ‘go-to family lawyer’ for high net worth clients in Bath, Bristol and throughout the South West, providing them with London-quality expertise and client service but at more reasonable rates.”

Will joins a team of 13 experienced solicitors and partners that has been top ranked by independent legal directories Chambers & Partners and the Legal 500. He, like the other members of his new team, is a member of Resolution, an association of family lawyers committed to resolving disputes in a non-confrontational way.

Family team head Richard Ellis added: “We are delighted to welcome Will. His appointment strengthens our experienced family law team and enables us to continue to offer a high-quality level of divorce advice to our clients who have complicated finances and family circumstances.”