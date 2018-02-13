Thrings targets further growth in London market with relocation to ‘dynamic’ City location

Swindon-headquartered law firm Thrings has restated its commitment to the London legal market by relocating its office there to a prime City location.

The firm, which has had a base in the capital since 2007, has signed a 10-year lease on 5,640 sq ft (523 sq m) of grade A office space in St Andrew Street, close to Holborn and the heart of the City’s legal district.

The 45 staff, including 13 partners, currently working from Thrings’ office in Pall Mall East will relocate to the new office on the seventh floor of St Andrew’s House, pictured, on March 12.

Thrings described the location as one of the capital’s most exciting, dynamic and highly accessible areas.

The new base has an open plan office, meeting rooms with state-of-the-art communication facilities, break-out areas, quiet rooms, collaboration benches, pictured, and a sizeable space for hosting events and entertaining clients. The building also has a BREEAM ‘excellent’ rating.

In addition to providing access to new markets, the move will strengthen Thrings’ growing international focus by providing commercial facilities for international clients wishing to invest in the UK and UK clients with business interests overseas.

Since setting up in London, Thrings has undergone significant growth as a result of advising clients including House of Fraser, United Overseas Bank (UOB), Matchesfashion.com, Orlebar Brown, Handelsbanken, Bremont Watch Company, Arbuthnot Latham & Co. and Kathryn Sargent, the first female tailor on Savile Row.

The move forms part of Thrings’ ongoing growth strategy and places the firm – which also has office in Bristol, Bath, Reading and Hampshire – directly in the heart of the city’s legal and financial districts.

Thrings managing partner Simon Holdsworth said: “Thrings is a progressive and ambitious law firm with a strong reputation for providing first-class commercial and private client legal services. The move to new commercial offices is an extremely positive one, which provides us with an opportunity to refresh our London offering and restate our commitment to clients in the capital for another ten years.

“Our teams of specialist commercial and private client lawyers in London act for UK and international clients on a range of issues, and it is imperative that these clients continue to receive first-class legal advice in a modern, spacious and fit-for-purpose commercial office environment.

“The new offices are also extremely good news for our staff and working practices. We are confident the move to an open plan working environment will encourage greater flexibility and facilitate better communication and collaboration, not only between our London-based staff but also those visiting London from our other UK offices in Bristol, Bath, Swindon and Hampshire.”

The move to St Andrew’s House is the first of two relocations for Thrings over the next few months. In April, its Hampshire office will move from the Southampton International Business Park to larger, fully refurbished premises in Romsey.

Refurbishment of Thrings’ new London premises was carried out by Bath-based office design and fit-out specialists Interaction.