Govt’s ‘fudge’ over Brexit negotiations is harming Swindon firms, says Business West

The West of England’s largest business organisation today warned the government that its approach to Brexit was “positively damaging” firms in the region.

Business West, which runs the Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative, is backing an open letter to Prime Minister Theresa May by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) calling for clarity on the government’s objectives towards leaving the EU.

In the letter, BCC president Francis Martin and director general Adam Marshall urge the government to make key choices and deliver a clear statement of intent so that businesses of all sizes and sectors can make decisions for the future.

BCC’s plea comes as Mrs May holds a Cabinet meeting to discuss the government’s next move on Brexit.

Managing director managing director Phil Smith said: “The lack of clarity from the government on Brexit has now become positively damaging to business sentiment.

“Taking some time to think through negotiating objectives was understandable in the wake of the referendum, but that time has now long past.

“Business need a realistic statement of the likely end point of Brexit and clear unambiguous guidance as to how businesses can prepare and adapt. Hope, fudge and political brinkmanship are no longer good enough.”

Business West represents more than 21,000 businesses in the South West, including through its network of chambers of commerce in Bristol, Bath, South Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.