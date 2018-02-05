Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

February 5, 2018
By

Monday February 5

Final: Rangold Resources

Trading update: Electrocomponents

Economic announcement: Service sector PMI (January)

Tuesday February 6

Finals: Ocado, BP, St Modwen, BNP Paribas, Munich Re

Interims: Hargreaves Lansdown, Chipotle, Disney, General Motors

Trading updates: Babcock

Wednesday February 7

Final: Rio Tinto, Tullow Oil, Smurfit Kappa, GlaxoSmithKline

Interims: Redrow, Tesla

Trading updates: Bellway, Grainger, Severn Trent

Thursday February 8

Final: Beazley, Smith & Nephew, Total

Interims: Thomas Cook, Ashmore, Twitter

Trading updates: Compass, Tate & Lyle, TalkTalk

Economic announcement: Bank of England interest rate decision and inflation report

Friday February 9

Trading update: Victrex

 

