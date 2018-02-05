Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday February 5
Final: Rangold Resources
Trading update: Electrocomponents
Economic announcement: Service sector PMI (January)
Tuesday February 6
Finals: Ocado, BP, St Modwen, BNP Paribas, Munich Re
Interims: Hargreaves Lansdown, Chipotle, Disney, General Motors
Trading updates: Babcock
Wednesday February 7
Final: Rio Tinto, Tullow Oil, Smurfit Kappa, GlaxoSmithKline
Interims: Redrow, Tesla
Trading updates: Bellway, Grainger, Severn Trent
Thursday February 8
Final: Beazley, Smith & Nephew, Total
Interims: Thomas Cook, Ashmore, Twitter
Trading updates: Compass, Tate & Lyle, TalkTalk
Economic announcement: Bank of England interest rate decision and inflation report
Friday February 9
Trading update: Victrex