New managing director to take over at CBRE’s regional office

International property agency CBRE has promoted Tom Morris to managing director of its regional office 10 years after he joined the firm as a graduate.

Tom, pictured right, will take over the role in the second quarter of this year from industry stalwart Garry Hicks, pictured below left, who will retire from the firm after 15 years at the end of 2018.

Under Garry’s guidance, the 50-person office in Bristol has grown from a small base to a flourishing and highly successful team operating in a region that stretches from Gloucester to Truro and Swindon to Cardiff and South Wales.

It undertakes work for some of the region’s largest property owners and developers, including the owners of its two largest retail centres, The Mall at Cribbs Causeway near Bristol and Cabot Circus in the city centre, Filton Airfield and Bristol & Bath Science Park.

Tom started his career at CBRE as a graduate in 2008 and over the past decade has gained experience in both consultancy and agency. He will continue to work in the capital markets team while carrying out his role as Bristol managing director.

He said: “I feel very privileged and excited to be appointed to the role of managing director of CBRE Bristol, a position that Garry has carried out so successfully over the last 15 years.

“We have an exceptional team in Bristol and I am looking forward to driving the business forward. I am passionate about both teamwork and putting client service at the heart of everything that we do, by understanding their needs, by knowing them well, and by delivering market leading commercial solutions.”