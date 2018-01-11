Surveyor promotions at the double for Lambert Smith Hampton’s South West office

National property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has promoted two surveyors in its South West office.

Tom Dickson, a member of LSH’s South West building consultancy team, and Roxine Foster, who works in its office advisory team, have been made senior surveyors.

In addition, industrial and logistics surveyor Chris Williams has become the latest LSH South West team member to pass the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC), becoming a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

The APC process involves rigorous practical training, experience and qualifications, and successful completion demonstrates that surveyors have met the highest standards of professional practice.

LSH Bristol office head Peter Musgrove said: “Many congratulations to Roxi, Tom and Chris, who have shown that they have the professionalism and commitment to succeed at Lambert Smith Hampton.

“Both Roxi’s and Tom’s promotions are a fair reward for all the hard work they have put in and they reflect the strength of our growing team here in the South West. They highlight too how LSH provides a structured training programme for its staff, which guides graduates through the APC process and ensures the highest standards of career development."

Pictured, from left: Chris Williams, Roxine Foster and Tom Dickson

