New chapter for recruitment group Outsource UK as founder steps back from CEO role

Swindon-based recruitment group Outsource UK’s founder Paul Jameson has stepped down as CEO after 26 years at the helm of the fast-growing business.

Mr Jameson, pictured, will now spend more of his time on the firm’s strategy to ensure it is ready for forthcoming industry challenges, including potential acquisitions.

Taking the title of ‘founder’, he will also act as a mentor to Nick Dettmar, who takes over as chief executive after three years as Outsource UK’s chief operating officer.

Outsource UK has grown rapidly in recent years by specialising in providing skilled IT and technical candidates to the highly-regulated markets of finance, engineering, cyber, defence and public sector, and logistics and supply chain.

From its headquarters in Churchward House it has expanded to open offices in Manchester, the City of London, Birmingham and Newcastle-under-Lyme through a string of acquisitions as well as organic growth.

It now employs more than 70 people and has a turnover of £75m, having achieved 90% growth in revenues over the past three years.

Mr Jameson said: “Growing Outsource UK from a start-up in the 90s to one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing independent specialist staffing firms has been a huge achievement and I’m immensely proud of the company it has become.

“However, the industry is changing and we need to be ready for what’s ahead – in terms of people trends, compliance and legislation. It’s therefore time for me to step back and concentrate on helping the business achieve its strategy, and I will be more able to do this by moving to a founder role.”

Nick Dettmar, pictured, has worked in the recruitment industry for more than 21 years since he graduated from university. He started his career at Adecco, where he spent 14 years and became managing director for professional staffing across UK and Ireland.

He then joined the Impellam Group, spending five years as divisional managing director of their science, engineering & technical brands before joining Outsource UK.

He said: “Outsource UK is growing and I intend to continue this trend. Having recently opened new offices in London and Birmingham, we have aggressive hiring plans across our UK network of offices to fuel that growth.

“I am looking forward to developing our talent’s expertise and expanding the specialist areas we work in. We have extended the range of products and services we provide, including initiatives to support our clients with GDPR and diversity and inclusion, and I am excited about the launch of our new product and services portfolio in the new year.

“This will enable us to continue the theme of adding value to our customers by building hand-crafted solutions to meet their specific requirements.”