Santa sleigh-pull goes the extra mile to boost Beard’s 125th anniversary charity drive

Staff from Swindon-based construction firm Beard took to the town’s streets just before Christmas to top off their efforts to pull in £15,000 for local charities in its 125 th year of business.

​A variety of events took place across Beard’s four offices throughout last year to raise £125,000 for good causes – but the Swindon sleigh-pull was probably the most ambitious and eye-catching.

Starting at Greenbridge Retail Park, the 17 seasonally-attired Beard employees pulled the sleigh along Shrivenham Road and past the County Ground before ending at the Great Western Outlet Village.

Two local charities are set to benefit from their efforts – the Brighter Futures Radiotherapy Appeal at Great Western Hospital and Discovering Autistic Spectrum Happiness (DASH), which supports adults in Swindon with Asperger’s and autism.

Beard regional director Marc Bayley said: “This event was a fun and unusual way for our Swindon team to raise money to help these two important local charities and the great work that they do in our community. We’re delighted our sleigh-pull efforts have been able to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer.”

Family-owned Beard, which also has offices in Bristol, Oxford and Guildford, was established in 1892 and has significant expertise in building for the healthcare, arts and culture, commerce and industry, education, ecclesiastical, elderly care, sports and leisure and defence sectors.