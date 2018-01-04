RTS takes on experienced industry trainer as auto sector heads towards new challenges

Experienced automotive industry trainer Ashley Wiltshire has joined sector-focused learning and development agency RTS Group as an account director.

Ashley, pictured, is well-respected in the sector and brings with him extensive knowledge gained from working in dealerships, manufacturers and vehicle finance. He has also run his own successful training company.

At RTS, which is based at Notton, near Chippenham, Ashley is working on all sections of the business, including delivering learning and development to automotive retailers, car launches and RTS Group’s F&I (finance and insurance) compliance arm FIMTRAC.

RTS Group managing director Malcolm Miller said: “We are very excited to have Ashley on board. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his long career working in the automotive sector, covering learning and development across many aspects of the industry and he will be a fantastic addition to the team.”

FIMTRAC managing director John Brannigan added: “We are delighted to have Ashley on the team to help us support our clients and ensure that they are continuing to grow and in particular focus on the finance renewals market.”

Ashley began his career in 1986 working at a dealership, moving from sales into finance and becoming a business manager. He then joined insurance giant Aon in automotive finance, where he became involved in training.

He has worked in the Czech Republic for GE Capital, run his own pan-European training company for 13 years and designed and set up the training academy for the renowned Newbury-based premium brand dealership group Ridgeway.

Before joining RTS, he was with Channel Islands-based automotive retailer Jackson, managing its training and recruitment and developing its social media channels.

Ashley said: “I am delighted to have joined RTS, where my role will be to work across both the RTS and FIMTRAC sides of the business.

“I firmly believe the automotive industry and car finance are going to change completely in the next few years, in this era of amazing technology and with the dawn of autonomous vehicles. RTS Group is in a great position to support retailers as they meet the challenges this represents.”