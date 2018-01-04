Experienced marketer appointed manager of new Swindon & Wiltshire Growth Hub

The recently relaunched Swindon & Wiltshire Growth Hub, which gives businesses access to impartial advice, information and support, has appointed experienced marketer and project manager Jo Minnaar as its manager.

Jo, pictured, has a background in B2B marketing, partner relations and project management in the private and public sectors and has also run an antiques import business.

The Growth Hub was set up by the Swindon & Wiltshire Local Enterprise Partnership as an online community and resource to encourage Swindon and Wiltshire businesses to expand. It also stages face-to-face sessions with business advisers. Many of its services are fully or part funded.

Jo has worked closely with businesses on a one-to-one basis through her work as a Small Firms Enterprise Development Initiative (SFEDI) accredited marketing mentor with Business Link in the West of England.

Jo spent 12 years with Business Link as its marketing manager and also handles public relations, events and partnering. Following the abolition of the Business Link service in 2011 she launched and ran a consultancy that ‘mopped up’ its work from Business Link to provide on-going marketing advice to a number of clients.

She also worked for just over two years as marketing events manager for Bristol-headquartered law firm Veale Wasbrough Vizards.

Jo, who also leads Wiltshire’s Women in Rural Business (WiRE) group, said: “I would hope my career experiences qualify me to work with businesses to ensure that all information and opportunities out in the marketplace are available to them through the Growth Hub, whether they are starting up or growing a business.

“I am very aware of the challenges business face and how difficult it can be sometimes to source effective, impartial information, advice and support. The Growth Hub provides this, plus networking, peer-to-peer learning and the opportunity to become part of the wider Wiltshire and Swindon business community.