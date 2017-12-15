Associate director appointment strengthens LSH’s regional building consultancy team

National property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has boosted its South West building consultancy division with the appointment of David Bridges as an associate director.

David, pictured, arrives after six years in LSH’s Northampton office, where he worked across the full spectrum of building consultancy services.

He joined the firm as a graduate in 2010 following the completion of his Masters in building surveying and achieved Chartered status in 2013.

He has worked with clients across both the public and private sectors, including Essex County Council, Henderson Property Fund, Heineken and Exova.

David said: “Having been with LSH for several years, I know I am already part of an ambitious and enterprising business focused on delivering outstanding client services.

“My new role in the South West will see me supporting the team’s further growth, servicing existing clients while developing new business opportunities in the wider region.”

Head of LSH’s South West building consultancy Simon Redgers added: “Following an exceptionally busy time for the division, it made sense to expand our team to meet growing demand and consequently, David will be working across our Bristol and Exeter offices.

“David has proved himself within LSH to be an excellent asset to the firm’s building consultancy offering, and I have no doubt that his significant experience will be invaluable as we continue to enhance client service levels, develop relationships and explore new areas of opportunity.”