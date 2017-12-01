Management consultancy RFS’ growth earns it place among the UK’s top 100 for second year

Swindon-based specialist management consultancy Regulatory Finance Solutions (RFS) has been named among the UK’s 100 fastest-growing private businesses.

RFS, which specialises in regulatory and compliance issues for clients such as banks and telecoms firms, appears in the 21st annual Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100 league table for the second time.

Annual sales growth of 55% over the past three years places the firm at number 69 in the rankings – its same position as last year. The firm, which employs 54 people, had sales of £44.8m in the year to December 31.

RFS appears alongside businesses from around Britain, including restaurant chains Five Guys and Leon, fashion retailer Missguided, and brewer BrewDog.

The Fast Track 100 is sponsored by Virgin, Barclays, BDO, BGF and Virgin Media Business and is compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.

It will be available in the Sunday Times this Sunday as a 10-page supplement with the business section.

Sir Richard Branson of Virgin, the title sponsor for all 21 years, said: “Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of the economy; driving innovation, creating jobs and challenging industry norms. The achievements of the companies on this year’s Fast Track 100 list are fantastic.

“It’s clear over the coming years UK business will have to adapt to different conditions and we must do all we can to support our entrepreneurs – who will be the engines of growth for Britain.”