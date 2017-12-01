Family law expert joins Thrings’ Hampshire office as fourth partner

Swindon-headquartered legal firm Thrings has appointed a family law expert with more than 20 years’ experience as the fourth partner in its Southampton office.

Sally Pike, pictured , is a specialist in all aspects of marriage, civil partnerships, divorce and separation. She joins from Hampshire, Thames Valley and Sussex firm Coffin Mew, where she was a partner and head of the family team.

Thrings opened its Southampton office a year ago to open up new areas of work on the South Coast and into the South East for the firm and also strengthen its links with the farming community.

Sally joins the three office partners – experienced agriculture lawyer Mark Charter, private client expert Rachel Brooks, and commercial and corporate specialist Mary Chant, whose appointment was announced in September.

In recent weeks Thrings – which also has offices in London, Bristol and Bath – has made a number of strategic hires in Southampton, taking on agriculture property associate Emily Harvey, private client solicitor Rukshana Khanom, agriculture solicitor Hugh Barnard and tax director Carolyn Butland-Beazley.

The office, currently based on the Southampton International Business Park on the city’s outskirts, is also preparing to move into new custom-built premises on the Broadlands Estate in Romsey, seven miles from Southampton.

Sally has particular expertise in dealing with mid-to-high net-worth cases involving complex financial assets such as property, pensions and company assets. She provides niche family advice to couples wanting prenuptial agreements, while also using her skills as a mediator and collaborative lawyer to help clients reach resolutions though a ‘no court’ approach.

Her knowledge has been gained from acting for company directors, private and public sector professionals, entrepreneurs and members of the farming community, as well as from steering spouses of high earners, senior managers and armed forces personnel through the complexities of a divorce to reach a financial settlement.

She said: “Thrings’ family team offers bespoke legal help and advice which allows clients to provide for and protect their loved ones, their businesses, their assets and their futures during what can often be an emotional time.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to join a highly-respected and forward-thinking firm which places a premium on building close relationships with clients. Thrings has strong and clear plans for growth in Hampshire, and with a move to new bespoke offices in the new year, it is an exciting time to be joining the firm.”

Thrings managing partner Simon Holdsworth added: “Sally has a stellar reputation for providing considered and pragmatic legal advice. Her arrival as Thrings’ fourth partner in Hampshire significantly enhances the firm’s offering to private clients in the region, while working alongside Mark and Rachel and their teams to add further strength and depth to our agriculture and landed estates practice.