Key appointments bolster Novum Law as demand for its specialist services continues to grow

Personal injury law firm Novum Law has strengthened its team with two key appointments in its Swindon head office.

David Lockyer joins as Novum Law’s risk and compliance manager while Stuart Gist arrives as a personal injury solicitor specialising in brain injury. Both previously worked for large Bristol firms.

David, pictured right, an experienced commercial lawyer, will be responsible for advising Novum Law’s personal injury and medical negligence solicitors on compliance issues. His role will be to ensure the firm adheres to all its professional and regulatory requirements.

He will also help Novum Law manage professional risks and ensure risk management processes are closely aligned with the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s (SRA) Code of Conduct.

He is also acting as quality and risk manager of Novum Law’s sister firm Hyphen Law, which deals exclusively with the law relating to mental incapacity.

A University of Bristol graduate, David qualified as a lawyer nine years ago with DAC Beachcroft in Bristol, later joining international firm Osborne Clarke’s office in the city where he worked as a senior associate in the restructuring and insolvency team and as legal counsel. He has extensive experience in legal compliance, quality and risk management. Last year he received a merit in the International Compliance Association’s Advanced Certificate in Compliance.

He said: “The rules and laws governing how law firms operate are changing all the time and it’s vital that Novum Law keeps step with all these developments – to safeguard clients as well as the business itself.

“I’m excited to be joining Novum Law at a time when the business and regulatory environment is shifting and the onus is on organisations to keep step with key developments. I am relishing the opportunities ahead and looking forward to getting stuck into my new role and contributing to the smooth running of the business.”

Stuart Gist, pictured right, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the personal injury field and is a long-term member and former director of the Motor Accident Solicitors Society, joins from the Bristol office of Clarke Wilmott.

He has a proven track record in securing substantial damages for clients who have sustained serious, life-changing injuries including traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage and loss of limbs. Many of the cases he has worked on have involved clients hurt in serious road traffic accidents, particularly motorcyclists, and he has also extensive experience in fatal accident claims.

Novum Law chief executive Thomas Sheppard said: “Demand for specialist personal injury legal advice is growing and our business is expanding as a result. We are always on the lookout for talented solicitors to join our dedicated team.

“As our business expands we need to ensure we continue to have sound systems and processes in place to ensure all our activities are carried out within a strict regulatory framework. While we already work to the very highest standards, David Lockyer, our new risk and compliance manager will play a pivotal role ensuring those exacting standards continue while identifying any new legislative developments or emerging new risks that will require our attention now and into the future.

“I am also delighted to welcome Stuart Gist who joins a fantastic team specialising in representing clients with severe, traumatic brain injuries. These cases tend to be extremely complex, involving high value damages claims and require solicitors with in-depth personal injury law knowledge who are dedicated, driven and 100% committed to our clients – most of whom have sustained serious life-changing injuries.”