Investment banker and healthcare business advisor joins Vectura as non-executive director

Specialist pharmaceutical firm Vectura has appointed Juliet Thompson as an independent non-executive director with effect from December 1.

Juliet, pictured, will also join the audit committee of the Chippenham-based firm, which makes innovative devices and formulation for inhaled airways diseases.

Juliet has spent around 20 years working as an investment banker and strategic advisor to healthcare companies in Europe and has a strong track record of advising companies on corporate strategy across numerous transactions.

She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and holds a BSc degree in economics from the University of Bristol.

Her experience includes spells as managing director, head of corporate finance and partner at Stifel Financial, Nomura Code Securities and WestLB Panmure. She also worked at chemicals giant ICI, accountants Deloitte and Touche and HM Treasury.

She is currently a non-executive director of Nexstim, a Nasdaq-listed Finnish medical technology company, Novacyt, a French-based company whose shares are list on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market, and GI Dynamics, a US-headquartered, Australian stock exchange listed company – chairing the audit committee of each.

She is also non-executive chair of Premier Veterinary Group – which, like Vectura, is an LSE-listed company.