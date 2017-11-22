Budget 2017: Regional business reaction

Chancellor Philip Hammond’s support for the tech sector – a vital part of Swindon’s economy – in today’s Budget have been welcomed by regional business figures.

Institute of Directors South West chair Nick Sturge said: “We need to build on the strong network of clusters that are already working well in the regions, accelerating growing businesses by helping them to access a broader talent and mentor pool, markets and investment.

“Similarly, the Transforming Cities Fund seriously recognises the importance of local leadership, which we believe is key.”

Connectivity was also key, he said. “With a growing number of micro businesses operating from a home base, we wanted to see rural focused reincarnation of the connection vouchers scheme that made grants of up to £3,000 to help smaller business get superfast broadband installed.

“This ended in 2015. Whether it will be reintroduced as part of the £500m tech investment announced today also remains to be seen, but it’s well overdue to be brought out of the long grass.”

The doubling of investment relief in Enterprise Investment Schemes (EIS) would benefit knowledge-intensive enterprises and, along with Seed Enterprise Investment Schemes (SEIS), had already allowed many small companies to progress significantly faster than they would have otherwise.

Accountancy group KPMG’s senior partner in the South West, Andrew Hodgson, said the Budget had recognised the urgent need for improvements in regional infrastructure.

“Business leaders in the South West will welcome Mr Hammond’s promise of a £1.7bn Transforming Cities Fund to get the economy firing in the regions by boosting infrastructure.

“With clear evidence that our infrastructure if stifling productivity and growth, the power to transform the region now lies in the hands of the Metro Mayor.”

This welcome news was further boosted by the investment in Welsh rail which would improve journey times between South Wales, Bristol and London, he said.

The Chancellor’s announcement that he is doubling the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) allowance was also a positive step in helping early-stage businesses attract investment and raise finance.

“Not only will this help to boost investment in start-ups, but it potentially plugs a funding gap if the European Investment Fund is no longer available when the UK leaves the EU,” he said.

And while there were measures to improve competitiveness and innovation and a commitment to continue with a competitive corporate tax environment – things business crave – the sharp reduction in economic growth forecasts threatened to overshadow the, Mr Hodgson added.