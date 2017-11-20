Rebrand for Monahans to highlight benefits of its membership of MHA network

Regional chartered accountancy firm Monahans has rebranded as MHA Monahans to underscore the strengths of being part of the national invitation-only MHA network.

Monahans, which has eight offices across the West of England including in Swindon, has been the region’s representative for MHA since 2012, enabling it to offer their clients enhanced specialist expertise if and when needed.

Membership of MHA, an association of some of the best independent regional UK accountancy firms, also provides independent membership of Baker Tilly International, giving the member firms direct access to accountancy specialists worldwide.

Monahans said the rebrand formally signalled the firm’s partnership with MHA, highlighting the strengths of being part of the network while also retaining its position in its core market of the West of England.

Monahans has grown over the past two years by around 40% organically and through acquisitions in Bath, Wiltshire and Somerset.

Last November it acquired Bath and Melksham-based O’Hara Wood Chartered Accountants and two months later it extended its reach further into the South West through the takeover of long-established Taunton firm BJ DixonWalsh.

Managing partner Simon Tombs, pictured, said: “We are very proud to be part of MHA and to have changed our name to reflect this partnership and the added benefits it brings to our clients.

“Accountancy is a continually evolving sector and being part of MHA allows us to share best practice and knowledge with our partners across the region.

“In the past year, MHA Monahans has continued to grow through new business and carefully planned acquisitions. Being part of MHA strengthens our current position in the South West market, makes us more resilient and supports our future growth plans across this vibrant region.”

MHA Monahans has 16 partners and employs 190 people across its offices in Swindon, Bath, Trowbridge, Chippenham, Melksham, Frome, Glastonbury and Taunton.