Experienced construction industry manager takes up reins at David Wilson Homes South West

The South West division of housebuilder David Wilson Homes has appointed Ian Menham as managing director.

Ian, pictured, joins the firm – a division of Barratt Developments, the UK’s largest housebuilder – after more than two years as managing director at from sister business Barratt Homes Southern Counties, based in Guildford.

Ian has spent a 30-year-plus career in the construction industry after attending Headland School in Swindon. He has held management roles at some of the UK’s biggest housebuilding firms, including Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey.

He will be based at David Wilson Homes South West’s headquarters at Aztec West, near Bristol, and will be responsible for managing the 200-strong workforce across the region.

The division is overseeing the construction and sale of nearly 2,000 homes at 16 different developments from Cullompton, Devon, in the south to Cirencester in the north.

Ian said: “I’m proud to join the team at David Wilson Homes in the South West. The company has a reputation for five-star quality and one of my big focuses will be on maintaining these impeccable standards across all areas of our business.

“The housebuilding industry is an exciting one to work in and I look forward to helping the team bring not just homes but new communities to the south west.”