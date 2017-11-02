Breaking news: Interest rates increased to 0.5% by Bank of England

The Bank of England have raised interest rates from 0.25% to 0.5% – the first increase for 10 years.

The Bank’s rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) voted in favour of the increase by 7 to 2 at its regular monthly meeting.

The increase had been widely expected with commentators saying markets had already factored it in. However, the pound fell by 0.75% against the dollar to $1.3145 and 1.18% against the euro to €1.265 within minutes of the announcement at midday.

The Bank said it now expected interest rates to rise gradually over the next few years.

It also said inflation – as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI) – was likely to have peaked at 3.2% in October and would now ease back gradually towards the Bank’s 2% target.

Financial markets are expecting two more rate rises of 0.25% each over the next three years, taking the Bank’s base rate to 1%.

Governor Mark Carney described the interest rate increase as “a modest adjustment” and said, with inflation above 2% and unemployment at its lowest level for more than 40 years, now was the right time to act.

In reaction to the rise, the CBI said the UK bank rate remained “near rock bottom” and pointed out that the increase took it back to its August 2016 level.

Chief economist Rain Newton-Smith added: “Businesses will be watching the reaction of consumers closely and what’s important is the pace of any future rises. As rates creep up, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the impact for those at the lower end of the income scale.”

However, Richard Mathews, pictured, CEO of Swindon-based Optimum Professional Services – which offers a range of professional services including accountancy and law – said the increase was not good news for SMEs, whose owners and directors have loans and also mortgages.

“This may be a small rise but any increase in the current economic climate, which is not riding high for SMEs, will make things more difficult,” he said.