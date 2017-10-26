Royds Withy King to host Brexit update on immigration laws and rules on employing EU nationals

Employers will hear how to stay abreast of new immigration laws, particularly when they employ or want to recruit EU nationals and international talent at a seminar to be staged next month by Bath-headquartered law firm Royds Withy King.

The event on November 29 is aimed at HR practitioners, business owners, managers and recruiters and will focus on right-to-work checks and penalties under the new regime.

It will also look at how businesses can recruit skilled migrants under tier 2; sponsorship duties and avoiding common pitfalls that could lead to your sponsor licence being revoked or downgraded; as well offering an update on Brexit.

With potential fines of up to £20,000 for each illegal worker and custodial sentences of up to five years, it is essential that businesses understand their obligations, the steps they can take to protect themselves, and are up to date with new changes to the points based system.

Royds Withy King partner Helen Murphie , pictured , head of the firm’s business immigration team, said business immigration was a topic that employers could not afford to ignore.

“With new rules to combat illegal working, including significant fines and jail sentences, it’s imperative that employers are aware of their obligations when recruiting migrants,” she said.

“The sponsorship of overseas talent under the points based system has also become increasingly burdensome for business with the introduction of further migrant checks and costs.

“And with Brexit casting a shadow on the future of the UK’s European workforce, we will look at the latest developments, and tips to help Brexit proof your business.”

The seminar will be at Royds Withy King Midland Bridge House office on Wednesday November 29 from 8am until 10am. It will include presentations from the business immigration team along with breakfast and networking.