Top 100 league table success for Royds Withy King as merger starts to pay off

Regional law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, has improved its position among the sector’s Top 100 for the second year.

The firm climbed up The Lawyer ’s league table by seven places to be ranked at 85 . The table forms part of the magazine’s annual UK 200 report, which profiles the largest firms by revenue, and outlines recent key developments, statistical analysis and areas of strategic focus.

Following last year’s merger between Bath-headquartered firm Withy King and City practice Royds, the firm – which also has offices in London and Oxford – now employs more than 470 people and is set to achieve a turnover of £36m in 2017-18.

It said its priorities continued to be consolidation, organic growth and sustainability as it looks to extend its reach nationally and internationally.

Managing partner Graham Street said: “Our sights are now firmly set on consolidating our expanded range of services across all practice areas, while focusing on specific sectors where the firm already has a significant client base.

“We will continue to invest in our people, our strongest advocates, to ensure we offer an inclusive and diverse workplace which allows people to achieve their potential and realise their ambitions while delivering the best possible service to our clients.

“We are already looking forward to next year’s ranking which will be based on a full year of trading results post-merger, and will reflect not just our aspirations but the quality of our work, our people and our business infrastructure.”

Royds Withy King is also ranked 30th in the Sunday Times 100 Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work for in 2017 and one of just six UK law firms to achieve the coveted three-star ‘extraordinary’ award from Best Companies for workplace excellence.