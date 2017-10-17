Second Marlborough office for Carter Jonas after it recruits Humberts directors

National property consultancy Carter Jonas has opened its second office in Marlborough after two directors from rival firm Humberts joined it.

Christopher Jerram and Craig Horton – who between them have more than seven decades of experience – moved from Humberts to Carter Jonas this summer some members of their team.

The move has allowed Carter Jonas to open an additional Marlborough office, taking space in Ailesbury Court in the High Street. Its existing residential team, which includes sales and lettings as well as new homes, will remain at its existing base at 93 High Street.

It is the second time this year that Carter Jonas has recruited at a senior level from Humberts. In March former South West regional director David Hebditch and a number of his Humberts colleagues joined Carter Jonas.

The new Marlborough office represents the firm’s latest expansion. In March it opened offices in Taunton and Truro, and recently expanded its presence in Bath – relocating its professional service team, including commercial, planning and development and rural, to a second office in the city. It now has nearly 40 offices across England, Scotland and Wales employing more than 700 people.

Christopher Jerram, pictured left, who has more than 40 years’ experience, is known for his wealth of knowledge and expertise in the rural sector, having worked with several national firms before joining Carter Jonas. He specialises in rural estate management and general professional work as well as the sale and purchase of country estates, farms and land. He is also a registered valuer.

Craig Horton, pictured below, has 30-plus years’ experience in advising clients on a wide range of matters, including estate management, farm sales, purchase, planning, valuation of property for tax, secured lending, farm and estate diversification, compulsory purchase, sporting, and strategic planning and development.

Carter Jonas head of the rural division, Tim Jones, said: “This has been a significant year for Carter Jonas’ rural team. Alongside Christopher, Craig and their team joining us, we welcomed David Hebditch and a number of colleagues from Humberts earlier in the year.

“Our new appointments have further strengthened our position to provide a comprehensive property service to clients across the region.”

Carter Jonas Marlborough-based partner Phillip Nicholson added: “This is an exciting chapter for the Carter Jonas team in Marlborough and the South West. Carter Jonas has grown substantially over the last few years and we are proud that the region has such an integral role in the Carter Jonas’ success story.

“It is a testament to our commitment to the town and the region as whole that we have opened another office in the area.”