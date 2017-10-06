Larger branch offices needed by 24-7 Staffing as growth hits 25 for second year

Chippenham-headquartered independent recruitment firm 24-7 Staffing is relocating two of its branches to bigger premises as its expansion continues.

24-7 Staffing’s Salisbury and Bristol offices both need more space to take on additional staff.

The firm was set up in 2004, initially as an agency placing drivers. It now has four strong divisions: driving, commercial, industrial and healthcare.

It has grown 25% this year following similar expansion last year and has taken on an average of two new clients a week. All four divisions have been strengthened, particularly healthcare – which has become its fastest growing division.

Founder and managing director Julian Thompson said: “Our expansion is all going according to plan, which is why we need to move to larger premises in Bristol and Salisbury.

“We are actively recruiting for our own team, and our aim is to take on another 36 people to increase the head count in our existing offices, and to staff two new branches which we plan to open in 2019 and 2020.”

He said 24-7 Staffing’s policy for recruiting its own staff centred on taking on high calibre people – not necessarily from the recruitment industry – and investing in their training.

He added: “We invested heavily in an internal recruitment and training package which gives all our new team members really in-depth training in all aspect of the recruitment industry, as well as our internal systems and processes.”

24-7 Staffing has also been named as a finalist in the prestigious IRP industry awards, staged by the Institute of Recruitment Professionals. It is in the running for the Best Company to Work for category, for companies with between 20 and 50 staff.

Julian Thompson described its shortlisting as “the icing on the cake”. He said: “We are delighted it is for the Best Companies to Work for award, because we put such store by looking after and nurturing the team we have here.”

The awards take place on December 6. A win would make a hattrick for 24-7 Staffing, which earlier this year won the Wiltshire Business Services to the Community Award and the Chippenham Business Customer Services award.