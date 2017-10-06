Ex-Wiltshire bank manager joins Cool Ventures to advise growth companies

Business growth consultancy Cool Ventures has appointed experienced former Wiltshire bank manager Barry Vincent to the team.

Mr Vincent, pictured , joins as an adviser and will offer expert advice to businesses enrolled on the Swindon and Wiltshire SME Growth Programme.

The programme, which is delivered locally by Cool Ventures, provides free intensive support to small and medium-sized businesses across Swindon and Wiltshire. Businesses benefit from one-to-one coaching from specialist advisers and access to workshops on key topics including business planning, finance, marketing and management.

Mr Vincent is a former commercial relationship manager at Lloyds Bank in North Wiltshire where he specialised in helping struggling businesses to sort out their finances.

He was previously a trainer with Learndirect where he advised a range of private and public sector organisations, coaching their employees on BTEC Apprenticeship programmes in customer service, team leading and management.

Mr Vincent also ran his own Chippenham-based consultancy Business Advice North Wiltshire for a number of years, advising clients on their business plans and acting as their financial manager.

Cool Ventures director Roger Wilkins said: “We are delighted that Barry will be helping us to deliver the SME Growth Programme locally.

“His extensive experience advising organisations and background in banking will be invaluable to the many growing businesses that we support. I can think of no-one better qualified than Barry to ensure businesses have the essential skills and knowledge they need to grow and develop.”