Business development manager joins Monahans to bolster marketing as expansion continues

Fast-growing regional chartered accountancy firm Monahans has appointed Sinead O’Connor as business development manager in a new role that strengthens its marketing team.

Sinead, pictured , has joined Monahans as it continues to expand. Over the past two years it has grown by around 40% and expanded its reach further into the South West with acquisitions in Bath, Wiltshire and Somerset. It now has eight offices, including in Swindon and Chippenham.

Sinead previously worked for national property and construction consultancy Watts, where she was marketing manager in its Bristol office responsible for supporting the growth of the business by developing and implementing its nationwide marketing strategy and overseeing a brand refresh.

Prior to that she worked at Bristol-based interior design firm Harmsen Tilney Shane for 15 years, overseeing marketing as it grew into a BCO (British Council for Offices) award-winning consultancy.

She is also a committee member for the Bristol & West branch of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

At Monahans she will focus on business development and strategically adding direction and focus for each of the firm’s eight offices’ internal business development teams.

Last November Monahans merged with Bath and Melksham-based O’Hara Wood Chartered Accountants and two months later it extended its reach further into the South West by merging with a long-established Taunton firm BJ DixonWalsh.

Sinead said: “This is an exciting new direction, new challenge and new industry for me, although I have worked within professional services for a number of years.

“I was impressed by the ambitious nature of Monahans, yet they retained a true family feel and ethos. As a business, they have clear direction and strong vision, and are investing to secure this future, while not losing sight of where they came from and the clients they support. There are already a lot of good things happening and excellent people here that I’m very pleased to join.”

Monahans managing partner Simon Tombs added: “Through our partnership with the MHA (the UK-wide association of independent accountants and business advisers) we have excellent national and international reach and specialisms, which have proved to be very beneficial to our clients here in the South West.

“Sinead’s experience will be invaluable to continuing to drive our business development teams forward and securing Monahans’ position as a leading regional firm.”