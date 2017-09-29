Workshop site offers occupiers one-acre yard near the M4

Property agents are expecting strong interest in a vacant workshop site and one-acre yard close to the M4 that has just come onto the market.

The former premises of Ardent Hire Solutions in Hullavington, near Chippenham, pictured below, is being offered for sale leasehold by Alder King’s Swindon office following its recent relocation to a larger depot in Avonmouth.

The Old Station Yard includes a secure, fenced site of just over an acre, which is being used as a plant hire depot.

A 4,238 sq ft steel-framed building on the site has a large workshop, office accommodation and kitchenette, restroom, shower and changing facilities.

Alder King Swindon partner James Gregory said: “We are delighted to be appointed by Ardent Hire Solutions to promote this unusual property and seek a new occupier.

“There will be substantial interest in this property because not only does it provide a large workshop with offices but it benefits from a very large surfaced and fenced yard less than three miles from Junction 17 of the M4.”