Experienced litigator appointment boosts Royds Withy King’s health and social care team

R egional law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, has further strengthened its health and social care team with the appointment of Mei-Ling Huang as a partner.

Mei-Ling, pictured , has joined from Bristol firm Burroughs Day, bringing with her a long track record of advising care providers, GPs and dentists on regulatory aspects of health and social care law.

She is an experienced litigator specialising in regulatory work in the health and social care sector, including challenging inspection reports, enforcement action and closures. She also regularly speaks at regional and national care conferences.

Her arrival signals further expansion for Royds Withy King’s health and social care team, which was boosted last year through the appointments of partners Hazel Phillips and James Sage, who between them cover employment law, safeguarding, CQC registration and compliance, as well as sales and mergers and acquisitions of care home businesses.

Mei-Ling, who is based in Royds Withy King’s Bath head office, said: “I am delighted to have joined Royds Withy King and its successful the health and social care team. We can provide clients with a complete legal service and negotiate solutions to issues which can often make or break a health or social care business.”