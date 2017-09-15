Marketing expert joins Wincanton as non-exec director

Chippenham-headquartered logistics group Wincanton has appointed former John Lewis and Co-operative Group marketing director Gill Barr as an independent non-executive director.

Ms Barr, whose new role becomes effective from today, will also sit on the company’s audit, nomination and remuneration committees.

She is also a non-executive director of PayPoint and a trustee director of Willis Towers Watson’s master trust Lifesight, as well as chair of the Customer Challenge Group for Severn Trent Water.

Her executive career focus has been on the delivery of customer propositions. Between 2004 and 2012 she was a non-executive director of Morgan Sindall and group marketing director of The Co-operative Group from 2011 to 2014 and has also been marketing director of John Lewis.

She also spent seven years at Kingfisher where she held a variety of senior marketing, business development and strategy roles.

Wincanton chairman Steve Marshall said: “Gill’s customer facing and business development expertise, not least in marketing and e-commerce, is directly relevant to the group’s ongoing strategic focus.”