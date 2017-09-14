Appointments and a promotion boost RBS’s regional structured finance team

RBS has strengthened its regional structured finance team in the South West with two appointments and a promotion.

Stefan Gunn and Rebecca Jarrett join as directors and will cover the Thames Valley, Solent and South Wales as well as the South West. Peter Glinn, who joined the bank in 2015 through its apprenticeship programme, has been promoted to assistant director.

In their new roles Stefan and Rebecca will be based in Bristol and be responsible for originating, structuring and executing debt transactions for existing and new clients, focussing on both corporate and private equity backed businesses.

Stefan qualified as a chartered accountant in 2006 and shortly afterwards took up a position with Deloitte in Bristol where he spent four years in its corporate finance team advising on acquisitions, disposals and main market listings.

In 2010 he transferred his corporate finance skills to HSBC where he worked with mid-market companies, supporting private equity transactions and corporate acquisition activity.

Rebecca arrives from international law firm Clifford Chance in London, where she was a senior lawyer in its structured finance group. She has spent the past 12 years advising national and international corporate and financial institutions on strategic debt financings, asset management and mergers and acquisitions. She has been primarily based in London but has also spent time working in New York and Paris.

Stefan said: “Joining RBS’s regional structured finance team is a very exciting step. The team has an excellent reputation and strong credentials. The market across the South remains active and we look forward to supporting existing customers and new to bank clients with their strategic aims, whether that is an acquisition, a management buy-out or any other corporate finance transaction.”

Rebecca added: “I'm delighted to be joining such a dynamic team and to be based in Bristol where there is a flourishing tech scene and a diverse network of entrepreneurs and businesses across the region. Both Stefan and I look forward to using our wide skill sets to support customers with their growth ambitions.”

RBS head of regional structured finance, South, Jonny Wright, said: “Pete joined RBS’s apprenticeship programme in 2015 and has held various roles in commercial and private banking. His promotion shows what a great success the RBS apprenticeship programme can be in bringing talent into RBS and then developing it.

“Stefan and Rebecca both bring a great deal of knowledge in all areas of the corporate finance and debt capital markets and their experience further consolidates the wealth of experience that our team seeks to offer our SME and corporate clients.”

Pictured: RBS regional structured finance team new joiners Rebecca Jarrett and Stefan Gunn