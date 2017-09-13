Jason Donovan to top the bill at this year’s fundraising The Prince’s Trust Red Dinner

Actor and singer Jason Donovan has today been announced as the headline act for The Prince’s Trust Red Dinner next month, which will raise thousands of pounds for disadvantaged young people across the South West.

The platinum award-winning singer and former Neighbours star, pictured, will entertain guests at the black-tie event in Bristol on October 5. He will be joined by BBC Dead Ringers comedian and impressionist Jon Culshaw.

Last year’s event, which was headlined by musician Jamie Cullum and was also a celebration of 40 years of The Prince’s Trust, raised £200,000.

Tables for this year’s dinner, to be held at at Ashton Gate Stadium, are almost sold out. Since they started five years ago, the Red Dinners have raised more than £420,000 and become a highlight of the region’s business and social calendar. All funds raised are used by The Prince’s Trust to support young people in the South West into work, training or education.

ONS figures reveal around 42,500 people aged 16-24 in the South West are unemployed.

Jason Donovan said: “The Prince’s Trust means a huge amount to me as I’ve seen first-hand the incredible impact they make in young people’s lives – and therefore improving the lives of future generations also.

“I also love coming to the West Country, so this is the perfect combination and we’re going to have an incredible night.”

Guests will be met with a champagne and canapé reception followed by a three-course dinner and a live auction, with exclusive prizes up for grabs including a Cunard transatlantic cruise and the chance to attend an orchestral soundtrack recording at the famous Abbey Road studios in London.

The Red Dinner is sponsored by Gloucestershire-based fashion brand Superdry and also benefits from continued support from the Bristol office of wealth management and investment group LGT Vestra.

Superdry chief executive Euan Sutherland said: “The Prince’s Trust is a charity which speaks directly to young people in a way they understand – and as a result it is able to help at the point they need it most, but, crucially, also listen and adapt their service delivery in line with their changing needs.

“The ongoing work we do with them is pivotal to how we give back to our communities and as such we’re delighted to sponsor the Red Dinner 2017 – we’re really looking forward to seeing Jason perform and helping raise as much money as possible.”

Head of LGT Vestra’s Bristol office, Andrew Davies, has volunteered for The Prince’s Trust in the South West for the past decade.

He said: “I know from my years of volunteering for The Prince’s Trust that the charity does invaluable work in supporting young people and changing their lives for the better.

“It is a pleasure to be able to support that work through sponsorship by the Bristol office of LGT Vestra for the Red Dinner as supporting partner and also as a result of LGT Vestra choosing The Prince’s Trust as its charity partner.”

The Prince’s Trust supports 11-30 year olds who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. Many of the young people it helps are in or leaving care, facing issues such as homelessness or mental health problems, or have been in trouble with the law.

The Trust’s programmes give them the practical and financial support needed to stabilise their lives, helping develop self-esteem and skills for work. Three in four young people supported by The Trust move into work, education or training.

Packages for table bookings for the Red Dinner include:

● Gold – £5,000. Premium positioning in the room, half-page ad in the brochure, VIP Champagne reception, VIP goody bag, three-course meal, wine on table

● Silver – £2,500. Champagne reception, three-course meal, wine on table

● Bronze – £1,500. Champagne reception, three-course meal

For more information about the Red Dinner, contact alexandra.may@princes-trust.org.uk or call 0117 943 4948.