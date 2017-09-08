SCISYS confident ahead of first-half results as spate of contract wins boost order book

A raft of recent contract wins and a bumper order book means Chippenham-based specialist IT group SCISYS is on target to report solid half-year results later this month, according to its directors.

In a trading update to the London Stock Exchange earlier this week, the SCISYS board said they remained confident that the group would “comfortably achieve current full-year guidance” when the firm posts its interim results for the half year to June 30 on September 21.

They pointed to recent contract wins – including a brace for Annova, the German mediatech firm it acquired for €11.35m (£10.45m) earlier this year – and the fact that the value of the group order book stood at £64m on June 30.

This is a marked increase on the £35m of orders in had at the end of June last year. It also continues its strong recovery from a difficult period two years ago when it plunged into a £1.1m half-year loss after being hit by problems with a large fixed-price project.

SCISYS provides highly specialised software and IT services to organisations across the space, defence, media and government sectors. In April it won a place on the Metropolitan Police’s new supplier framework – a move it described as a “game-changer” in is relationship with the force.