Avon Tyres appointed by TVR to supply its new 200mph high-performance sports

Iconic British sports car maker TVR is today unveiling its first new model for more than a decade – with Melksham-based specialist tyre manufacturer Avon playing a crucial supporting role.

The £90,000 car, which can reach speeds of up to 200mph and 0-60mph in less than four seconds, is being launched to much fanfare at the Goodwood Revival today.

TVR commissioned Avon to produce a bespoke tyre for the much-anticipated high-performance car, which is powered by a 400bhp per tonne, five-litre, Cosworth-developed V8 engine.

Avon’s British and racing heritage, along with its expertise in producing high-performance rubber, made it the obvious choice for TVR.

The firm further developed its ultra-high performance ZZ5 tyre, which exists in its current range, to feature a unique performance compound and new sidewall graphics for exclusive fitment.

The new as-yet-unnamed TVR has been created in conjunction with Gordon Murray Design, and is being made in a limited ‘launch edition’ of just 500.

It will the first car reveal at the world-renowned Goodwood Revival in Sussex in its 19-year history. The launch firms part of the celebrations of TVR’s 70th anniversary.

Avon has a long association with the marque, having supplied tyres for models produced between the late 1950s and 2004.

Avon Tyres marketing director Michiel Kramer said: “Avon is delighted to have been chosen as the original equipment tyre for the new TVR. Sharing similar brand values, both Avon Tyres and TVR are high-performance British brands and proud to manufacture here in the UK.

“Developing a bespoke tyre for TVR is an incredibly exciting project which demonstrates Avon’s advanced technology and experience in ultra-high performance tyre design.”

Avon employs around 650 people at its Melksham plant, where it produces high-performance car, SUV, 4×4 and motorcycle tyres under the Avon and Cooper brands. Last year it opened a 211,000 sq ft warehouse in the rear of Swindon’s iconic Spectrum building, originally used by Renault as its UK parts distribution centre.