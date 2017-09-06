Former Grant Thornton South West corporate finance head joins FRP Advisory as partner

National business advisory firm FRP Advisory has appointed Mark Naughton as a partner to lead its corporate finance offering across the South West and Wales.

Mark, who is based in FRP Advisory’s Bristol office, brings more than 20 years’ corporate finance experience and connections across the region. He was previously led Grant Thornton’s corporate finance team in the South West and Wales, where he built an excellent reputation for achieving exceptional results for clients.

​Among the major transactions he handled at GT was the £117m sale of Watson Petroleum, based at Brinkworth, near Royal Wootton Bassett, to US-based global fuel logistics group World Fuel Services.

FRP Advisory said Mark’s arrival was part of a strategic plan to grow its corporate finance business and serve clients across key regions of the country. Mark will be working with colleagues in the firm’s Manchester, Birmingham and London offices.

FRP corporate finance focuses on companies in the mid-market with enterprise values typically from £10m to £100m and above.

The firm has three partners based full-time in the South West who, together with a team of directors and managers, offer services spanning corporate finance, pensions advisory and restructuring-led solutions for companies, their advisors and their stakeholders.

The Bristol office, in the landmark Kings Orchard building overlooking the Floating Harbour, is expanding in response to increased demand for its advisory services. Nationally FRP Advisory has grown to become one of the UK’s largest specialist business advisory firms.

Partner and location leader in Bristol, Andrew Sheridan, said: “We are thrilled to have Mark on board, where his existing reputation and track record in the business and financial community will ensure that we provide the broader mid-market advisory offering that our clients demand.”

Mark Naughton added: “I am delighted to join the team at a very exciting time at FRP Advisory. I look forward to being part of the continued growth in the firm as we build our advisory offering across the country.

“I will continue to work with businesses to achieve their strategic objectives as I have done throughout my career, whilst continuing my interest in the healthcare sector, helping drive our national healthcare offering across the UK.”

While at Grant Thornton Mark delivered some of the region’s key transactions, including the refinancing of Bristol-based brick and timber distributor Taylor Maxwell, the sale of Shropshire-based food products supplier Orchard Valley Foods to Norwegian-listed Orkla Group and the sale of Bristol-based Premier Buying Group, which supplies veterinary products, to Henry Schein, as well as the Watson Petroleum sale.

Pictured: FRP Advisory location leader in Bristol, Andrew Sheridan, welcomes Mark Naughton to the firm