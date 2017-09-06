CBRE launches team to handle major development schemes across South West

National property services firm CBRE has formed a new team to lead on development projects across the South West and South Wales.

The team, which is based in CBRE’s Bristol office, will be led by Marcus Plaw, who joins as planning director, and Philip Marsden, who becomes associate director.

Marcus joins from Lambert Smith Hampton’s Bristol office, where has spent the past three years as a director. He brings with him with more than 20 years’ experience of the South West market, having also previously worked for Colliers, White Young Green, Alder King and Donaldsons.

His clients have included Swindon Borough Council, ​Swindon-based Nationwide Building Society, Henderson UK, Crown Pet Foods/James Wellbeloved, Warren James, DC Homes, housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel and ESO Capital.

Philip joins from Savills where he was an associate in the commercial planning team, specialising in retail, office and leisure schemes on a UK-wide basis for private sector clients such as Pets at Home, UBS, TJX, La Salle and CBRE Global Investors.

CBRE’s new regional planning team will deliver an offer that includes integrating town planning and economics with environment and sustainable development advice.

Marcus Plaw said: “This is an exciting time to join CBRE as the company expands its breadth and depth of services not only in Bristol but nationwide. As the planning system continues to change and bring forward new development challenges, I look forward to working with other departments to deliver effective advice and solutions to new and existing clients across the South West and Wales.”

CBRE senior director and head of national planning, Iain Jenkinson, added: “The team is very excited to welcome Marcus and Phil to the UK team.

“This is an investment that reflects CBRE’s continued commitment to growth in the cities and regions of the UK. We are very confident that we will see the team grow further still over the coming years under Marcus’ leadership and detailed knowledge of the market.”

The new appointments complement the recent expansion in the development, residential and project management team in CBRE’s Bristol office and come as the regional economy continues to grow yet faces major challenges in areas such as housing and infrastructure.

Office head Garry Hicks said: “Business confidence and economic growth across Bristol and the wider South West region is manifesting itself in both public and private sector initiatives, ranging across the entire spectrum of planned land uses, from education to infrastructure, power generation to housing.

“Marcus and Phil are joining at point where we are growing, expanding and investing in the services and support we offer clients. It’s an exciting time and I’m looking forward to welcoming them to the team.”

Pictured, from left: New arrivals Marcus Plaw and Philip Marsden with CBRE head of national planning Iain Jenkinson