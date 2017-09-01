Redrow staff on a high after abseil and mud race challenges bring in cash for cancer charity

Staff at housebuilder Redrow Homes’ South West division have taken part in a range of fundraising events including a nail-biting abseil, gruelling Tough Mudder race and a football tournament to net £11,450 for cancer counselling charity We Hear You (WHY).

The charity provides emotional and practical support to patients, families, friends and carers across Somerset and Wiltshire touched by diagnoses of cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

Over the past six months the intrepid Redrow team have completed a number of feats for the charity. The most recent was last month when 15 of them took on the gruelling Tough Mudder event – a 10 to 12-mile mud and obstacle course on the Badminton Estate designed to drag participants out of their comfort zones by testing physical strength, stamina, and mental grit.

That followed an abseil down a large cliff face in Uphill, near Weston-super-Mare, a sky dive and a football tournament earlier this year.

Other activities have included a charity golf day, a quiz and raffle, a pancake sale, Easter egg hunt, ‘own clothes’ days, name the baby competitions and car washes.

Redrow South West managing director Lee Hawker said: “I could not be more proud of our team for all their amazing fundraising efforts throughout the year.

“Everyone has pitched in and got involved. We’ve already raised an impressive sum and hope to build on this with sponsorship from the Tough Mudder event.

“Everyone trained really hard and could not have been doing it for a more worthy cause than WHY, which helps so many people in this region during very difficult times.”

Redrow, one of the UK’s leading housebuilders, is developing a number of schemes across the South West, including two sites in Swindon, as well as in Calne, Marlborough, Corsham and South Cerney.