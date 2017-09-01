Exclusive VIP packages available for Swindon businesses to The Downs Festival

Organisers of The Downs Festival, which returns to Bristol tomorrow, are offering businesses the chance to snap up VIP tickets – with access to its backstage bar – for the same price of a normal ticket.

The all-day festival, which was staged for the first time last year with Massive Attack, is this year headlined by British rock band Elbow on the main stage.

They will be joined in a packed line-up by American blues legend Seasick Steve, hip hop trio De La Soul – famed for ‘The Magic Number' – legendary 80s British R&B group Soul II Soul – best known for their hits ‘Back to Life’ and ‘Keep on Movin’ – and “US rock band The Districts

The festival’s second stage will celebrate Bristol’s groundbreaking music scene with an exclusive live festival performance by Roni Size to celebrate 20 years of his Mercury prize winning album New Forms, as well as remixer of choice Mad Professor and DJ sets by Groove Armada and David Rodigan MBE.

Bristol’s diverse cultural landscape and independent outlook will also be reflected in a series of social and political debates, ideas and experiences on the Information Stage, Venue and Tent.