Partner appointment further strengthens Thrings’ expansion into South Coast market

Leading regional law firm Thrings, which has its largest office in Swindon, has continued its expansion on the South Coast with the appointment of commercial and corporate specialist Mary Chant as partner.

Mary, who advises businesses on their commercial and contractual contracts and arrangements, including drafting and negotiating commercial agreements, joint ventures and data protection, joins Thrings’ Southampton office, which it opened in October last year.

Formerly a commercial partner in the Southampton office of regional law firm Blake Morgan, Mary also acts for operators and funders in the health and care sector, including elderly care, learning disability, mental health, special educational needs, children's day nurseries, GPs and primary care providers.

She becomes Thrings’ third partner in Southampton following the arrival last year of agriculture specialist Mark Charter and private client expert Rachel Brooks – who both also previously worked for Blake Morgan.

As well as working with her commercial and corporate colleagues across the firm, Mary will combine her commercial expertise with Mark and Rachel’s skills in the closely related practice areas of agriculture, landed estates and private affairs to provide a complete legal service for businesses, individuals and their families.

Mary said: “Thrings has long held a reputation for providing first-class legal advice, delivered by lawyers who recognise the importance of getting to know their clients and gaining a clear understanding of their commercial and personal legal needs.

“This approach very much reflects my own, which made the decision to join Thrings extremely straightforward.

“I have long believed that legal advice cannot be provided in a vacuum and am always keen to understand my clients’ commercial drivers in order to provide the most appropriate advice.

“I enjoy offering solutions, and am excited to have the opportunity to work for a forward-thinking law firm which places such a premium on helping its clients realise their strategic aims and ambitions.”

Thrings’ Southampton office has trebled in size since opening, with a series of new business wins and a continued focus on building and maintaining long-term relationships with clients and professional colleagues.

In recent months it has welcomed a number of legal specialists and business support staff, including associate solicitor and former barrister Matt Gilks, who specialises in planning and environmental matters and rural and urban diversification.

The firm also recently appointed solicitor Josephine Nieves, who deals with legal and property matters affecting rural landed estates. Working closely with Mark, she strengthens Thrings’ specialist agriculture team – the largest of any UK law firm – and enhances the expert support available to the farming community in the South East, where the firm is a member of the NFU Legal Panel for seven counties.

Thrings managing partner Simon Holdsworth said: “We are very pleased to welcome Mary, Matt and Josephine at what is a very exciting time for Thrings. The opening in Hampshire last year has allowed the firm to strengthen its ties with the region and enable our growing team of experienced legal specialists to build close relationships with new and existing clients.

“Thrings has strong links across the region, with our nationally-regarded team of agriculture and landed estates experts working closely with our experienced private client lawyers to provide clients with professional, pragmatic, and value-for-money legal advice.

“The addition of a commercial partner supports the Hampshire office’s objective to offer clients an integrated and holistic legal service rather than one which separates commercial, agriculture and private client affairs.”

Thrings, which also has offices in Bath, Bristol and London, is expected to announce details of further senior appointments in Southampton in the coming months.

Pictured: New partner Mary Chant with Thrings managing partner Simon Holdsworth