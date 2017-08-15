Destination development expert’s arrival widens Colliers’ service offering in South West

Commercial property specialist Colliers International’s South West office has added expertise in developing leisure destinations to its range of services following the appointment of an associate director who has worked with clients such as London’s Olympic Park, the Victoria & Albert Museum and the National Trust.

Matt Hyslop, who has more than 10 years’ experience advising on destination development with Colliers, has joined the office in Bristol after relocating from London.

His arrival means it can offer clients in the leisure, heritage and cultural sectors expertise in developing sustainable destinations.

Colliers’ destination consulting team offers expertise spans market analysis and research, concept and product development, feasibility studies, business planning, marketing and branding, finance and funding.

Matt has already worked on a number of innovative schemes in the South West and Wales including The Wave Bristol – which will be the UK’s first inland surfing destination when it opens next year – Eden Project founder Sir Tim Smit’s Eden Westwood leisure destination in Devon, as well as leisure developments for the Cardiff Bay Barrage and Bristol Water.

Head of Colliers’ Bristol office Tim Davies said: “Colliers International is a market leader in the field of destination development. Matt’s arrival in Bristol brings his extensive expertise to the South West and South Wales region.

“Not surprisingly, being locally based we recognise the South West as a ‘special place’ and we are keen to promote the many diverse opportunities in the region.”

Christopher Dawson, head of the firm’s development advisory and agency team, which will be working closely with Matt on both consultancy and agency projects, added: “Successful destinations bring people and money to places. We believe the South West and South Wales are areas with considerable potential for the strategic advice Matt can give to owners, developers, investors and operators of sites involved in attracting visitors.”

Matt has completed more than 50 destination consultancy assignments for 40-plus private and public sector clients in all corners of the UK from Cornwall to Cumbria and in various European destinations such as Istanbul, Croatia and Malta.

He said: “Colliers International already has experts from the Destination Consulting team based in London, Dublin and Hong Kong, and I’m looking forward to extending this offering to the South West.

“In recent years I’ve been doing an increasing amount of work in the South West and South Wales, including advising The Wave on creating an inland surfing destination in Bristol to looking at potential leisure uses connected to the construction of a Cardiff Bay barrage.

“By bringing destination consulting to the Bristol office of Colliers International I’m aiming to further develop opportunities in the South West and South Wales, while also continuing to advise a range of UK and international clients.”

Pictured: Matt Hyslop, far right, with Tim Davies, head of Colliers International in Bristol, and Christopher Dawson, Bristol head of development advisory and agency