Thrings’ specialist residential property expertise earns it entry into elite group of law firms

Swindon-headquartered regional law firm Thrings has joined an elite group of legal practices that have been independently recognised for the high-quality advice they offer to residential property leaseholders.

Just a handful of South West law firms are members of the influential Association of Leasehold Enfranchisement Practitioners (ALEP), the professional body set up to ensure that practitioners involved in the residential leasehold sector adhere to an agreed level of conduct and service.

Membership acts as a badge of assurance to leaseholders and freeholders that they can be sure of a consistently high level of service, integrity and professionalism.

Thrings, which also has offices in Bristol, Bath, London and Southampton, advises on a range of matters affecting long leases of residential property including lease extensions, freehold acquisitions, rights of first refusal and right to manage claims.

The firm also provides strategic advice to developers and investors on managing enfranchisement risk and maximising their returns.

The firm underwent a rigorous assessment to secure association membership which involved providing the number of annual instructions and examples of matters its experts dealt with along with client references.

Thrings London and Regions Enfranchisement team’s current caseload includes advising dozens of leaseholders in an exclusive block of flats close to London’s Hyde Park, who are looking to acquire the freehold.

Thrings property litigation partner Gemma Featonby, pictured, who is based in its Swindon and London offices, said: “We are proud to be one of just a few firms outside London to become a member of this prestigious association.