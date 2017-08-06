Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday 7 August
Interims: Navigator Holdings, Plus500, Telit Communications, Ultra Electronics
AGM: Tanfield
Economics: Halifax house prices
Tuesday 8 August
Interims: Clarke (T), Intercontinental Hotels, IWG, Mereo Biopharma, Morgan Sindall, Paddy Power Betfair, Polypipe, Quarto, Rotork, SIG, Standard Life, Synthomer, TP ICAP, Worldpay, Zotefoams
Final: Hargreaves Services
Trading statements: Bellway, Pets at Home, Quotient
AGM: Frutarom
EGM: Frutarom, Milestone Group
Economics: BRC like-for-like sales
Wednesday 9 August
Interims: G4S, Hastings Group, Interserve, Legal & General, Share, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Stock Spirits
Trading statement: Quantum Pharma
AGMs: Majestic Wine, Mountview Estates, Zamano
Thursday 10 August
Interims: Aldermore Group, Amec Foster Wheeler, Capital & Regional, Cineworld, Derwent London, Evraz, Glencore, Hill & Smith Holdings, Ibstock, North Midland Construction, Pagegroup, Prudential, Tritax Big Box, Vitec, Wentworth Resources
Trading statements: DFS Furniture, TUI Travel
AGMs: Creighton’s, Investec
EGM: HSS Hire
Economics: RICS house prices, Industrial production, Manufacturing output, Construction output, Trade figures, NIESR GDP estimate (July)
Friday 11 August
Interims: Old Mutual, TT Electronics
AGMs: iEnergiser, Samuel Heath, Tower Resources
Source: Investors Chronicle