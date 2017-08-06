Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

August 6, 2017
By

Monday 7 August

 

Interims: Navigator Holdings, Plus500, Telit Communications, Ultra Electronics

 

AGM: Tanfield

 

Economics: Halifax house prices

 

Tuesday 8 August

 

Interims: Clarke (T), Intercontinental Hotels, IWG, Mereo Biopharma, Morgan Sindall, Paddy Power Betfair, Polypipe, Quarto, Rotork, SIG, Standard Life, Synthomer, TP ICAP, Worldpay, Zotefoams

 

Final: Hargreaves Services

 

Trading statements: Bellway, Pets at Home, Quotient

 

AGM: Frutarom

 

EGM: Frutarom, Milestone Group

 

Economics: BRC like-for-like sales

 

Wednesday 9 August

 

Interims: G4S, Hastings Group, Interserve, Legal & General, Share, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Stock Spirits

 

Trading statement: Quantum Pharma

 

AGMs: Majestic Wine, Mountview Estates, Zamano

 

Thursday 10 August

 

Interims: Aldermore Group, Amec Foster Wheeler, Capital & Regional, Cineworld, Derwent London, Evraz, Glencore, Hill & Smith Holdings, Ibstock, North Midland Construction, Pagegroup, Prudential, Tritax Big Box, Vitec, Wentworth Resources

 

Trading statements: DFS Furniture, TUI Travel

 

AGMs: Creighton’s, Investec

 

EGM: HSS Hire

 

Economics: RICS house prices, Industrial production, Manufacturing output, Construction output, Trade figures, NIESR GDP estimate (July)

 

Friday 11 August

 

Interims: Old Mutual, TT Electronics

 

AGMs: iEnergiser, Samuel Heath, Tower Resources

 

Source: Investors Chronicle

Comments are closed.

ADVERTISE HERE

Reach tens of thousands of senior business people across Swindon & Wiltshire for just £70 a month. Email info@swindon-business.net for more information.