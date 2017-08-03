Sale of vending machine firm to major snack group handled by Thrings Swindon team

Swindon-based legal experts in regional law firm Thrings have advised on the multi-million pound sale of a South West vending machine firm to the snack company behind the Golden Wonder crisp brand.

The corporate team in Thrings’ Swindon office represented Bath-based West Country Vending Service (WCVS) on its acquisition by the Montagu Group, an affiliate company of the Tayto Group Ltd (TGL) set up to operate its vending machine business. County Armagh-based TGL also owns the Mr Porky and REAL Crisps snack brands.

Family-owned WCVS manages 5,300 vending machines across the South West and South Wales for clients ranging from leisure operates to corporates. Last year it turned over £11m. The firm, which was established in 1967, also sells vending machines ranging from hot beverage dispensers to those selling snacks and bottled and canned drinks.

The deal, which also includes WCVS subsidiary Hilton Vending, increases Tayto’s total number of vending machine to more than 12,500.

Thrings acted as lead legal advisors to WCVS’s shareholders on the sale. The team was led by corporate partner John Davies, pictured, with support from fellow corporate partner Simon Hore, commercial solicitor Louisa Smith, commercial property lawyer Charles Wakefield and Kerrie Hunt, who heads the firm’s employment team.

WCVS founder Howard Booty said: “Selling a company which has been such a major part of your life is not an easy process. John and his team at Thrings, particularly Simon and Louisa, were on our side from the beginning of this journey.

“Approachable and commercially-focussed, the team at Thrings worked hand in hand with me to bring the transaction to a successful conclusion. Having sold the company to Montagu Group, I look forward to watching West Country Vending Service continue to thrive.”

John Davies added: “West Country Vending Service is a very well-known and highly successful business in the South West and we were very pleased to work alongside Howard and his team on this transaction.

“Under Howard’s leadership the company has enjoyed continued success and I’m sure that the Montagu Group will continue to grow the business in what is an excellent strategic fit.”

Full financial details of the sale have not been disclosed.