Beijing office opening drives further growth in China for automotive specialist RTS

Automotive learning and development company RTS Group has strengthened its foothold in China by opening an office in Beijing.

The move comes three years after the firm, which specialises in helping automotive manufacturers create world-class retailers by developing frontline staff, started trading in the country. RTS also has businesses across Europe, the Middle East, and South Africa.

To mark the office’s official opening, RTS invited Chippenham MP Michelle Donelan to perform a ‘virtual’ ceremony via Skype from its HQ at Notton near Lacock.

She cut a ribbon in RTS’s orange corporate colour, draped across a large screen, while the company’s China associate Leyun Wang did the same in Beijing, accompanied by some Chinese fire crackers.

RTS managing director Malcolm Miller said: “From our base near Chippenham and our new office in China we are able to operate across the world. We have an impressive list of 41 countries that we work in.”

He said China had huge for the firm. “We have established a footprint there and they are crying out for the service we are offering, so opening an office was a logical step.

“The automotive finance sector is relatively new in China and other developing markets, and it is in this area that we have had the most success because manufacturers are finding that the dealerships’ customer-facing staff don’t have the expertise in vehicle financing to meet the opportunities presented.”

RTS works with brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Mazda. One arm of business – FIMTRAC – which focuses on vehicle finance, is particularly in demand overseas.

Mr Miller said the timing of the new office opening was ideal, with global new car sales on the up.

Michelle Donelan said: “It’s wonderful to see a Chippenham company like this being able to take UK expertise across to China. The company itself is growing, which is good news for the town.”