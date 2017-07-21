To the manor re-born. Hartham Park unveils new-look interior to transform its serviced workspace

Wiltshire manor house-turned-business centre Hartham Park has been given a new look as it expands its offering to embrace more flexible ways of working.

The Georgian building, pictured below, set in 50 acres of parkland near Corsham, called in workplace designers Wylde IA to refurbish its restaurant, formerly called Jack’s, replacing it with a new reception area, meeting rooms, lounges and dining area.

Hartham Park, which is already home to a number of companies in its serviced offices, has plans to launch a membership-based service aimed at individuals and SMEs looking for flexible workspace.

Users are now welcomed into a bright and airy open-plan casual dining/café space with free drinks and fresh fruit. This leads into a relaxed dining and lounging area, pictured.

Original floor-to-ceiling panelling has been painted punchy orange, which complements the heritage greys and blue tones elsewhere in the striking room. Zoned pendant lighting throws light over tables which can be used for dining or meetings.

The lounge area has been given a different treatment with darker tones, wall-mounted Anglepoise lamps and a scattering of mid-century statement pieces more conducive to discussion and creative thought.

The theme continues into reception and the meeting rooms which boast Eames Eiffel chairs and heavy oak desks.

Maxine Bennett, director at Bristol-based Wylde IA, said: “Working with a building as beautiful as Hartham Park has been an absolute privilege. We were lucky to have some amazing original features to play with so were able to really push the boundaries with colour and scale.

“It’s now a space where users can relax, meet and create so it works on many levels. We’re very much looking forward to the next phase, so watch this space.”

Hartham Park director Sam Thomas added: “The team at Wylde IA met the brief perfectly. We’re working towards creating a community for individuals and SMEs to work, network and grow. This refurbishment is the first step towards us creating this environment – one of functionality, ease of use and simplicity.

“We want our users to know that we’ve thought of everything meaning they can concentrate on running their businesses. Our ambition is to create a thriving business community in the spirit of innovation and I think we’re well on our way to achieving this.”

Wylde IA, an award-winning independent interior design consultancy, this year celebrates its 21 st anniversary.