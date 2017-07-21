Smile – there’s now more time to enter awards that recognise region’s happiest workplaces

Swindon’s forward-looking employers now have more time to enter a top awards scheme that champions the happiest workplaces in the West following a decision by organisers to extend the deadline for entries.

Staged by Bristol-based and interior design consultancy Wylde IA, the Happiest Workplace competition recognises firms that go the extra mile to ensure their staff are cheerful and fulfilled.

Now in its third year, the contest has already attracted a record number of entries from businesses based around the West of England.

As a result, Wylde has decided to put back the closing date for entries until August 31 to encourage even more enlightened firms to pitch for one of the awards.

Wylde IA director Maxine Bennett said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with entries for this year’s competition so we’ve extended the deadline to give even more companies the chance to enter.

“The quality of workspaces entering is incredible. We’ve seen a real mix of beautifully decorated, creative offices and unusual spaces alongside businesses favouring health, social and extra-curricular activities.”

Following the deadline, a shortlist will be drawn up with the overall winner announced at an awards presentation at the end of September.

To make the contest even more compelling, Wylde IA has this year joined forces with a number of prestigious partners, including seating company Boss Design, carpet manufacturer Milliken, interior products company Vescom and iconic lamp manufacturer Anglepoise. All have donated prizes for the lucky winner.

The Happiest Workplace competition is supported by Swindon Business News and its sister titles.

Last year’s winner of Wiltshire’s Happiest Workplace award was Swindon-based IT and communications group Excalibur. Its family spirit, charitable work and bright, modern offices earned it the prestigious title.

The overall South West winner was national recruitment agency Rethink’s Bristol office. Judges found it an energising and bright workplace with natural daylight and a relaxed, fun atmosphere – a far cry from the traditional, high-pressure, target-driven recruitment agency approach.

Maxine added: “We’re thrilled to see the Happiest Workplace competition go from strength to strength – it has become an important date in our diary. UK businesses are increasingly seeing the importance of their staff’s environment and well-being, which is a wonderful thing.”

Wylde IA is an award-winning independent interior design consultancy celebrating 21 years in the business this year. It specialises in creative design, working directly with clients throughout the UK and Europe in partnership with external suppliers, architects and fit-out companies to create inspiring places.