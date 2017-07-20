Recruitment firm set for fresh growth phase after taking on new managers and non-exec chairman

Expanding independent recruitment company 24-7 Staffing is looking to add two further branches to its office network by 2020 after the successful launch of its third base earlier this year.

The firm, which increased revenue by 25% last year and is on target for similar growth this year, opened in Bristol in May to add to its Chippenham head office and branch in Salisbury.

It has also just appointed two new branch managers and taken on a non-executive chairman to bolster its ambitious expansion plans.

Dan McLeod has become manager of the Bristol branch while Carl Stenning takes over the reins in Chippenham.

Both branches had been under the leadership of associate director Paul Squires, who is now able to concentrate on his role as head of recruitment and training.

New non-executive chairman Jonathan O’Shea is working with the management team to help develop the business. Jonathan is an experienced senior executive and a facilitator for The Alternative Board, which helps forward-thinking business owners grow their businesses and increase profitability.

24-7 Staffing managing director Julian Thompson said: “The appointment of Dan, Carl and Jonathan are an important part of our development plans.

“Key to our expansion is recruiting, training and retaining our own staff, and we are currently looking for 40 people to join the team. We put the same effort into our internal recruitment process as we do for our clients, and our on-going training and career development enables us not only to attract talented individuals but retain them.”

Carl Stenning has worked in recruitment for 25 years and has experience in all four sectors served by 24-7 Staffing – commercial, driving, industrial and healthcare.

Prior to joining the team, he was running his own business as a recruiter for recruitment companies.

He said: “I was keen to join 24-7 Staffing as they are a company who really knows where they are going, and have a firm plan in place. I’m planning to concentrate on building on the great work Paul has done in Chippenham, by strengthening our sectors and utilising the experience we have within the branch.”

Dan McLeod has been in recruitment for three years and joins 24-7 Staffing following a short career break. Prior to that he was branch manager for another Bristol recruiter.

He said: “We are gradually building things up, but it will take time as this is a newly relocated branch. We are recruiting for our own staff here, which will really help us gain momentum.”

24-7 Staffing has also won two awards this year – Wiltshire Business Services to the Community Award and the Chippenham Business Customer Services award.

The firm launched in 2004, initially as an agency placing drivers, using Julian’s extensive industry knowledge. It later expanded into commercial, industrial and healthcare.