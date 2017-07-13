Growth in electric vehicle use sparks charging revolution at property firm’s buildings

Tenants in commercial buildings in Swindon and Wiltshire owned by property developer HPH will find it easier to swap their petrol or diesel cars for greener electric or hybrid ones following its investment of more than £20,000 in additional charging points.

HPH said there had been an increase in requests from tenants for electric charging points across its sites Swindon, Wiltshire, Bath and Somerset and with the number of electric and hybrid cars and commercial vehicles on UK roads expected to increase rapidly over the next few years, now was the right tieme to make the investment.

Charging points have now been installed at Churchward House in Swindon, Bewley House in Chippenham, Woodland Estate in Westbury and Northlands Industrial Estate in Warminster as well as HPH properties in its home city of Bath.

Many of these premises now have two ‘dual-docking’ charge points, allowing up to four vehicles to be charged at one time. As well as financing the charging points itself, HPH also received a further £6,000 grant from the government’s Office of Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV).

The firm has also joined the electric car revolution by buying its own Renault Zoe from Platinum Renault in Trowbridge.

Due for delivery early next month, it will enable staff to continue to manage properties in a more environmentally friendly way.

The number of registered plug-in vehicles has steadily increased in recent years and now stands at 101,500 across the UK.

Last month’s Queen’s Speech included a proposed Bill to boost the take up of automated and electric vehicles, with a requirement for vehicle charge points to be installed at motorway service stations and large petrol forecourts.

The investment is part of a wider drive by HPH to maximise the environmental credentials of its properties.

Managing director Lindsay Holdoway, pictured, said: “We have been running a plug-in hybrid for nearly two years and installing these electric charging points is a key element of our green agenda which is a component of all of our work and will give our tenants and their employees the ability to move to this technology if they choose.