Govt drive to promote electric cars means law is catching up with technology, says industry expert

Government plans to encourage more drivers to buy electric vehicles have been welcomed by automotive learning and development company RTS Group.

Last month’s Queen’s Speech included details of a Bill that would pave the way for mandatory charging points at service stations.

According to RTS, which works with automotive manufacturers, including those making electric and hybrid cars, this will help remove one of the biggest barriers to purchase cited by drivers – the vehicles’ range.

Malcolm Miller, pictured, managing director of RTS – which employs around 50 staff at its headquarters in Notton, near Chippenham – said the announcement meant the law was finally catching up with technology.

“One of the main objections and challenges to investing in electric vehicles is range anxiety and a lack of charging infrastructure,” he said. “This Bill is a ‘nudge’ and hopefully having the weight of government behind it could see a huge increase in charging points – but as ever with government, don’t expect it tomorrow.”

RTS supports automotive manufacturers and dealers to develop their frontline staff – including dealer principals, sales, parts and service personnel – to become more effective and so create world-class automotive retailers.

Malcolm added: “Our feedback from working with manufacturers and their dealers across the UK is that the public needs clear information to allow them to make positive decisions about cars with increased levels of autonomous technology and even more clarity about electric and hybrid cars.

“Dealers need to raise their game in understanding and explaining this technology as it not going away - and our learning and development support is playing its part in this.”