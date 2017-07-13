Back-to-front shirt sponsorship deal with Derby County aims to pump up Avon Tyres’ brand

Wiltshire-based Avon Tyres has become the official shirt sponsor of Sky Bet Championship side Derby County – a promotion for the firm following its position as the club’s back-of-shirt sponsor last season.

Melksham-based Avon, which described the new agreement as “multi-year”, initially teamed up with The Rams in February last year when it became the club’s official tyre partner.

The secondary shirt deal that followed meant Avon’s highly recognisable logo appearing on the back of players’ shirts and shorts last season, which Derby County finished in ninth place.

Now it has been promoted to the front of all first-team shirts, including its famous black-and-white home kit and its away kit, replacing internet takeaway brand Just East.

Avon Tyres, which is also an official partner of Swindon Town, opened a 211,000 sq ft warehouse in the rear of the iconic Spectrum building in West Swindon originally used by Renault as its UK parts distribution centre.

Under the Derby County deal, Avon will also be running events and competitions for supporters throughout the season as well as advertising the brand across its Pride Park Stadium.

Luis Ceneviz, Europe managing director for Avon parent company Cooper Tire & Rubber, said: “We believe this is a fantastic platform for us to promote our brand in the number one sport in the country.

“Avon Tyres and Derby County have a great deal of heritage in the UK, making it a fitting partnership. Having the Avon Tyres logo on the front of Derby County’s shirts provides a great deal of potential for us, showcasing our brand to new potential customers.

“The kind of exposure that Derby County can provide for us, with fantastic supporters and television coverage, is fundamental for our brand.

“We are looking forward to the future and Derby County pushing for a place in the Premier League.”

Derby County director of partnerships Ashley Peden added: “We’re delighted that Avon Tyres is our new main shirt sponsor for this season. Everyone is aware that they were the back of shirt and shorts sponsor last season, so we’re thrilled that they are making the step up for the current campaign.

“Given the reach and stature of our club, we feel that we can offer brands a great deal of exposure through multiple media platforms, nationally and internationally, which was a key objective for Avon Tyres when agreeing this partnership.

“Both Derby County and Avon Tyres are well-established and long-serving brands in this country, sharing a great deal of synergy, and we’re looking forward to delivering a positive partnership moving forward.”

Derby County kick off the new campaign on August 4 away to newly relegated Sunderland.

The firm employs around 650 people at its Melksham plant, where it produces high-performance car, SUV, 4×4 and motorcycle tyres under the Avon and Cooper brands.

Avon Tyres has been making high performance tyres for over 100 years. It was part of Melksham-based manufacturing group Avon Rubber until 1997.