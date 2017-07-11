EasyJet puts Stockholm and Athens on flight plan from Bristol as it continues to grow at airport

Low-cost airline easyJet is to launch direct flights to Stockholm and Athens from Bristol later this year – taking the airport’s tally of European capital cities to 18, the highest in its history.

Stockholm and Athens have both been on the airport’s wish list for many years as it continues to build a strong network of European destinations to rival most other regional airports.

The new flights take easyJet’s number of routes from Bristol to 64 and underpin its standing as the airport’s largest operator. The airline has recently based its 14th aircraft at Bristol to meet growing demand during the busy summer holiday period.

Earlier this year it introduced flights from Bristol to Kefalonia in Greece and the Croatian resort of Pula as holidaymakers look to new European destinations away from the traditional holiday hotspots. It is also increasing frequency on some existing routes.

The new Stockholm service will start on October 31, operating twice weekly on a 156-seat A319 aircraft on Mondays and Thursdays year-round. Tickets went on sale today from £26.49 one-way.

It is Bristol Airport’s first regular direct flight to Sweden, although the airport does operate a very limited winter service to Kiruna in the north of the country.

Athens flights will operate every Monday and Friday on a 180-seat A320 aircraft from November with fares from £28.49 one-way. Tickets on this route also went on sale today. Bristol Airport already flies to nine Greek destinations.

EasyJet UK country manager Ali Gayward said: “We’re really pleased to announce these two new beautiful destinations to our network from Bristol Airport and we are confident they’ll be very popular with our passengers.

“Many people are already starting to plan ahead for their winter holidays and with flights now on sale, they can take advantage of our low fares.

“With these two new routes, easyJet now flies to 64 destinations across Europe and beyond from Bristol Airport. It’s one of the biggest bases in our network and we’re committed to ensuring we continue to provide the best service and choice of destinations to our passengers in the South-West.”

Bristol Airport business development director Nigel Scott added: “The announcement of these two new routes by easyJet is very exciting news for Bristol Airport.

“Athens and Stockholm are destinations our customers have frequently told us they would like to see served directly from the region, and their addition to our network increases the number of European capital cities we serve to 18 – the largest number in the airport’s 60-year history.

“These new routes will also support our ongoing efforts to grow inbound tourism to the South West and Wales, and we look forward to working with easyJet as well as our partners in the tourism industry to promote the fantastic attractions of the region to an even wider audience.”

EasyJet posted a record half-year loss of £212m in May but said it would continue to increase its operations at Bristol, where it achieved year-on-year passenger growth of 9% and carried a record 1.4m passengers during the six-month period.

Investment in Bristol airport, which is celebrating 60 years of flying from its current site, has increased rapidly over recent years. Completion of a second major terminal extension earlier this year took total investment at the airport since 2010 to more than £160m.

The airport’s route network is also growing with direct flights to more than 120 destinations while passenger numbers are on course to reach a record 8m this year. A new masterplan to meet future demand for air travel over the next 20 years and beyond is now being drafted by airport bosses.