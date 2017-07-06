Firms in running for region’s most sought-after business awards

Ten firms have been named as finalists for the coveted PwC West of England Business of the Year Awards – the region’s most prestigious business accolades.

Among the contenders are Bath-based Independent Vetcare (IVC) – the UK’s fastest-growing veterinary group – and Bodywise (UK), which manufactures and sells organic and natural feminine hygiene and baby care products under the Natracare brand.

The eagerly-contested awards have showcased the cream of the region’s firms since they were launched 29 years ago by accountancy giant PwC. Previous winners read like a who’s-who of the West’s most-respected companies.

The awards have maintained their unique position due to their stringent judging process. All shortlisted finalists receive a personal visit from the judges, who look for best practice in areas such as training, innovation and community engagement alongside a track record of exemplary and sustainable financial performance.

Another strength is that the awards only have two categories: for business with a turnover above £30m and for those turning over less than £30m.

PwC regional leader Katharine Finn, pictured, said: “The shortlist optimises the very best of the West businesses. These businesses have created unique opportunities for themselves and those they employ.

“They are to be celebrated and recognised for their contribution to not only the regional economy but to the UK and overseas.”

The awards are again staged in association with business performance group Circle2Success and Devon and Cornwall Business Council.

Swindon Business News is once again the awards’ official media partner with its sister titles Bristol Business News and Bath Business News.

The awards will be handed over at a gala dinner at the newly opened Aerospace Bristol, the £19m aerospace museum and learning centre at Filton, on September 6 when guests will dine under Concorde, pictured below.

Last year’s £30m-plus category winner was Chipping Sodbury-based Ian Williams, which provides a range of to the property sector ranging from painting to bathroom and kitchen refurbishments and renewable energy.

The smaller category winner was Taunton-based Ministry of Cake, which makes a range of high-quality desserts, won the category for firms with a turnover of less than £30m. The firm has since been acquired by French confectionery giant Mademoiselle Desserts.

Other recent winners have included Mitie, the high-growth Bristol-based outsourcing group, Wiltshire-based household appliance giant Dyson and Swindon construction group Beard.

The full shortlists are:

£30m turnover-plus category:

ADEY Professional Heating Solutions, based in Cheltenham

Cotteswold Dairy, based in Tewsksbury

Independent Vetcare (IVC), based in Bath

Resource Solutions Group (RSG), based in Bristol

Swallowfield, based in Somerset

St Austell Brewery, based in Cornwall

Under £30m turnover category:

Bodywise (UK), based in Bristol

Exeter Rugby Club, based in Exeter

Red Paddle, based in Helwell, Devon

Viper Innovations, based in Bristol